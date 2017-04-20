Cyclist critically injured by semi

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 9:11 p.m., March 27, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a report of an injury accident involving a bicycle and a semi-truck at the intersection of N. Clinton Street and E. State Boulevard. Officers arrived and located an adult male bicyclist who was in serious condition. The male was taken to a local hospital where he was determined to be in critical condition.

Initial information indicates the male was riding his bicycle eastbound across S. Clinton Street in the crosswalk, when he was struck by a semi-truck that was southbound on S. Clinton Street. The driver of the semi stopped, and emergency crews were contacted.

Investigators processed the scene, taking measurements and documenting any other evidence in an attempt to determine what happened. It is unknown if the bicyclist or semi-truck had the green light. There were no other persons injured or vehicles involved.

This remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local