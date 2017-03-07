City loses Minister David Richard Whitfield at 67

FORT WAYNE—The city will be missing a familiar and congenial face and passionate defender of the gospel when Minister David Richard Whitfield recently crossed over to receive his heavenly reward on Feb. 24.

Minister David Richard Whitfield was born on January 8, 1950 in Fort Wayne, Indiana to the matrimony of David and Lillie Mae Whitfield. David accepted Christ under the Pastorship of Pastor Willie Bolden in 1977 and was ordained a pastor through Calvary Chapel Church Inc., Fort Wayne, Indiana.

David graduated from Central High School in 1969 and later attended CMI Bible College and received an Associate Degree in Biblical Studies. David was one to never let grass grow under his feet. He refused to allow his polio to be a barrier to what he wanted to do or accomplish: be an excellent teacher and communicator of God’s word.

In 2009 David became an active member at New Covenant Worship Center under the leadership of his brother, Pastor Luther Whitfield, and served as associate pastor and overseer of the deacons and men’s ministries.

David could always be found at Link’s with friends in some form of a debate, which he loved doing. He loved working with the youth and was very active in the Metro Youth Sports League. David loved his only daughter, Precious, she was his pride and joy. He loved his family and will be greatly missed by all. His quick wit and humor was contagious. He would keep you laughing.

David was preceded in death by his parents, David and Lillie Mae Whitfield; sisters Ernestine King Whitfield, Janice Coleman, and Doris Jean Butler and a brother, Jeff Brown. David also had a “special nephew” who preceded him in death, Ronald Duron Whitfield.

David leaves his legacy to his darling daughter, Precious Ieisha Whitfield of Dallas; three brothers, Ted Whitfield (Evelyn) of Fort Wayne, Pastor Luther Whitfield (Margo) of Fort Wayne, and Donnell Whitfield (Georgia) of Lake Charles, Missouri; two loving sisters, Laura Brown of Chicago and Shirley Jean Whitfield of Detroit, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

David will be missed by many to cherish his memories forever.

Service was Saturday, March 4, 2017, at New Covenant Worship Center. Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.

Category: Community, Local, Obituaries, Spiritual Matters