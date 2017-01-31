Chi Eta Phi video addressing infant mortality

By Denise M. Jordan

Special to Frost Illustrated

FORT WAYNE—The nurses of Chi Eta Phi Sorority, Inc. Zeta Eta Chapter, have a new tool to use when attacking the problem of infant mortality. They have video! These videos are not the norm. These video feature local black nurses, familiar faces in the Fort Wayne community, bringing important messages on how moms and dads can keep their babies safe. The adorable babies starring in the videos, both from Fort Wayne, represent the babies that populate the 46806 zip code—the target population for this health promotion strategy.

The video premiered Jan. 28, 2017 at the Summit Building located at 1025 East Rudisill Blvd. Guest speakers included Dr. Garry Walker MD and Dr. Osita Ezeakudo MD—physicians actively involved in the fight against infant mortality.

Why are we taking this initiative? The data shows that the 46806 zip code has the highest infant mortality rate—not just in the city—but the highest in the state. Something had to be done and the nurses of Chi Eta Phi, already known to this underserved population, are positioned uniquely to do this work. Chi Eta Phi Sorority collaborated with Parkview Health and Anchor Films to produce five videos addressing the needs of Fort Wayne’s most vulnerable population—babies.

Please help us share this important information by sending your weekend news crew For more information, contact Denise Jordan, Chi Eta Phi Sorority member, at (260) 804-1594.

Related

Category: Health, Local