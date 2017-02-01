CENTRAL WAS THE FIRST exhibit opens downtown library

By William Bryant Rozier

FORT WAYNE—The African/African American Historical Society Museum (AAAHSM) has an inspired slate of projects and collaborations planned for 2017. Starting the year strong, the AAAHSM’s current initiative can be found at the Downtown Public Library, in the display cases on the second floor.

CENTRAL WAS THE FIRST is a 10-case exhibition, celebrating and contextualizing the shuttered Central High School. The exhibit is scheduled to run from January to March 2017.

The exhibit material was produced and collected for the AAAHSM’s 2016 Central All-Year Blowout, a reunion event that unfortunately had to be cancelled. But the AAAHSM is still dedicated to telling stories about the shuttered school (now Anthis Career Center) located across the street from the museum.

Exhibition topics include (but not limited to):

• Sounds of Central, the AAAHSM’s on-going project that collects music from the school’s alumni. Visit: www.soundcloud.com/sounds-of-fw-central

• Rare sports pictures from the 1950’s, donated by Wayne Township Trustee Rick Stevenson

• A news-clipping tribute to the 1960 one-point loss Central basketball squad, a starting line-up that included T.C. Williams, J.C. Lapsley, Willie Curry, Willie Rozier and Jim Keim.

• From Harmar School to Central High School and a peek at the 1950’s grade school education. Research and pictures provided by Roberta Ridley of the African American Genealogical Society Fort Wayne (AAGSFW).

• A tribute to one of the greatest Indiana athletes ever, Johnny Bright.

The CENTRAL WAS THE FIRST exhibition, on the second floor at the Downtown Public Library, will run until March.

For museum inquires, call (260) 348-4465. More AAAHSM (pronounced “Awesome”) news to come.

Related

Category: Civil Rights, Community, History, Local