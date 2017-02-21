Caretaker sought in battery against man

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 8:34 a.m., Feb. 4, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to an apartment in the 6300 block of Nina Drive regarding a battery in progress.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside an apartment suffering from head wounds. He was determined to be in serious condition and taken to a local hospital, where he was later downgraded to critical condition by hospital staff.

Initial information indicates the male victim was being cared for by an adult female caretaker. An altercation occurred which upset the female, leading her to batter him in the head. She fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Police later identified the woman being sought as 39 year old Shannon Labrosse.

A K-9 track was attempted hoping to locate the female, but the track was unsuccessful. Detectives went door to door, seeking more information.

Crime scene units processed the scene for evidence. Investigators were working to locate Labrosse, who is considered a person of interest at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-STOP (7867).

Category: Crime & Safety, Local