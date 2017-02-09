Brave souls braved elements to view African-American brave souls in ‘Hidden Figures

By Madeline Marcelia Garvin

Like many brave souls, I braved the cold January elements to see the Academy Award nominated film “Hidden Figures that starred “Empire” sultriest, famed Taraji P. Henson, who portrayed Presidential Freedom Award recipient Katherine Johnson. And, I am glad I was able to do so. Just as St. Francis University accounting Professor Greg Smith recommends this film, a multiplicity of others must have been doing the same. This low budgeted Indie film, which was made with $25million, has now generated over $110 million. And, it is being promoted by everyone, especially members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, for the three pace setting “hidden figures” are all members of AKA, and the leading actress Taraji P. Henson (who plays Katherine Johnson) is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Thus, in some cities the two organizations have sponsored a showing together and many chapters of Delta Sigma Theta have conducted red carpet events throughout the United States. Even Academy Award nominee and winner Octavia Spencer (who plays computer programmer/supervisor Dorothy Vaughn) has sponsored a free showing of this inspiring film. Before leaving the White House former First Lady Michelle Obama conducted a screening with panelists Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae, and Octavia Spencer in a collective effort to motivate young females to pursue excellence and S.T.E.M. careers.

Nevertheless, this film has so many elements in it that one could develop an entire curriculum on the film alone. Because the three pioneering women Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson and Dorothy Vaughn are African-American, the majority of viewers focus primarily on how they are depicted and treated, which is of major importance. Yet, one must not forget how these women became so very instrumental within NASA. Remember: During the 1960’s African-Americans on a daily basis were denigrated, overlooked and subjected to performing an inordinate amount of work or the same work as their Caucasian counterparts for less pay, and it did not matter how capable they were. As SAG Award winner Taraji P. Henson has said, “Genius has no color.”

Though it can be said that it was accidental these three African-American women became successful pioneers in the NASA Space Program, one can conclude cosmically it was their time. Although they were identified as human computers and relegated to work in the “Colored Computer” section of the Langley Research Center performing mathematical computations for NASA before the utilization of computers, they were able to do so at rapid pace because they were knowledgeable and skilled and perfected their craft. Essentially, they studied, and they were prepared when were summoned.

When the female Caucasian supervisor approached Octavia Spencer’s character, who was performing the tasks of the supervisor without the title or pay in the “Colored Computer” section, inquiring if any of her “girls” could perform advanced geometry, she identified Katherine Coleman Gobel, who later became Johnson, indicating she possessed an exceptional mathematical mind and could perform any numerical task put in front of her. This is when the plot thickened.

When I asked Indiana Institute of Technology Law School’s Mediation Professor Janet Mitchell her impression of this award winning film, she indicated that Astronaut John Glenn, like other astronauts, could just as easily have perished. But, given JFK’s order, NASA needed the best minds. Three of the best minds at the base were African-American women. Mitchell went on to say, “Walls had to be torn down. White people’s images of themselves and their images of African-Americans had to change. It was easier for the three women – their paths were clear, but the changes were painful, and ultimately successful. The mission’s goals required challenges to the structure of society. Glenn and the main supervisor (played by Kevin Costner) challenged preconceptions, especially when doing so took the mission a step further.”

“I am so grateful,” said Mitchell, “for the three, for their tenacity, and their vision.” Mitchell then said that we owe these women a societal debt, as well as an apology for their mistreatment. With that Mitchell concluded by saying, “We owe all mistreated people an apology, and we owe it to ourselves to learn history, to make amends, and to understand our privilege.”

Of course, Mitchell is referring to “white privilege.” And, even though the space program and its mission weren’t initially concerned with these three illustrious women, through diligence, perseverance and industriousness, they became major players because they did what Kevin Costner’s character said do: “They looked beyond the math.” They lifted as they climbed; they pressed on and became solid contributors, achieving many firsts for African-American women in the burgeoning days of the space program.

Nevertheless, one must not forget to give “kudos” to Director Ted Melfi for adapting Margot Lee Shetterly’s book and bringing it to the silver screen, so others can know the historic accomplishments of these women. Though Melfi states in an interview that he casts Kevin Costner as the fictitious head engineer, Al Harrison, it does not distract from the film. Essentially, Costner does an exceptional job empathizing with the plight of Katherine Johnson, whose character is shown in the film having to make a 40 minute jaunt in the rain to the restroom because “coloreds” weren’t allowed to enter the “white only” restrooms. However, the real Katherine Johnson, being of extremely light hue and probably cognizant she was doing meaningful work that others were incapable of doing, indicated in an interview that she entered the “white only” restrooms. Aside from this, Melfi introduces other aspects of the “Jim Crow Era” within this film; such as: having to ride on the back of the bus; attending segregated schools; drinking from separate fountains; as well as referring to the SNCC sit-ins. All in all, this film was tastefully done and helped shed light on the contributions of three pioneering African-American women to John Glenn’s historic space flight.

As NAACP State Education Chair Debra Vance said in a phone interview, “Everyone must see this film. For, it applauds the contributions of three brilliant African-American women to NASA’s Space Program during the tumultuous Civil Rights Era, and without Jackson, Vaughn and Johnson the mission would not have been a successful operation.”

