Boys and Girls Clubs announces staff changes

| April 18, 2017

FORT WAYNE—The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne announced the following changes:

• Ron Hadsall was named human resource director;

• Valerie Magana was named resource development director;

• Rhonda Lewis was named director of the Timothy L. Johnson Unit;

• Jacquanda Capers was promoted to director at Fairfiield Unit;

• Victoria Fries was promoted to front desk coordinator/21st Century coordinator of the Fairfiield Unit;

• Rebecca Sullivan was promoted to manager of program services/ 21st Century coordinator at the Timothy L. Johnson Academy unit;

• Rebecca Sullivan was promoted to manager of program services/ 21st
• Sarah Neace was promoted to director of staff development;

• Diana Swayze was promoted to director of educational programs;

• Becky Vandall was named  lead ataff at the Felllowship Unit, and

• Johnny White was named mentoring and community relations coordinator at Timothy L. Johnson Academy Unit.

