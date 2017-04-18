Boys and Girls Clubs announces staff changes

FORT WAYNE—The Boys and Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne announced the following changes:
• Ron Hadsall was named human resource director;
• Valerie Magana was named resource development director;
• Rhonda Lewis was named director of the Timothy L. Johnson Unit;
• Jacquanda Capers was promoted to director at Fairfiield Unit;
• Victoria Fries was promoted to front desk coordinator/21st Century coordinator of the Fairfiield Unit;
• Rebecca Sullivan was promoted to manager of program services/ 21st
Century coordinator at the Timothy L. Johnson Academy unit;
• Sarah Neace was promoted to director of staff development;
• Diana Swayze was promoted to director of educational programs;
• Becky Vandall was named lead ataff at the Felllowship Unit, and
• Johnny White was named mentoring and community relations coordinator at Timothy L. Johnson Academy Unit.
