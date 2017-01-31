Bluffton Road Walgreens pharmacy robbed

FORT WAYNE—Fort Wayne police officials are asking for the public’s assistance in helping us identify the robbery suspect whose image was captured in surveillance photographs during the robbery of a local pharmacy.

At approximately 5:31 p.m., Jan. 10, a man entered the Walgreens located at 6730 Bluffton Road. The man walked to the public restroom where he put a red bandana over his face. The man then approached the pharmacy and handed a pharmacist a note demanding certain prescription narcotics. After obtaining the prescription medication, the man fled the store.

According to an official police report, an officer responded to an initial dispatch to that location that indicated that a white male entered the store carrying a note saying he would blow up the building if he did not get drugs.

Upon arrival, just 10 minutes after the incident, the dispatched officer went to the pharmacy and spoke with the pharmacist

The pharmacist said that a male came in with a beanie style hat with

“Chicago” written on the front, handed her a note with a list of prescription

drugs and told her he would blow up the building if he did not get them.

She then told the assistant store manager that the pharmacy

had been robbed. The assistant manager texted the store manager and went to review the video band confirming the robbery and then called 911.

A responding officer reviewed the video which showed the suspect was seen entering the store at approximately 5:27 p.m. The suspect is described as a white male, with facial hair, wearing a blue beanie hat with a stripe (possibly red) along the bottom, tan coat opened up so that a grey shirt and a red shirt under that can be seen, and wearing black pants.

The video shows the suspect walking down aisle three and going into the bathroom. The suspect exits and goes to the pharmacy counter wearing a red bandana covering his face, using his hand to move a sign that was sitting on the counter, handing over the note and waiting.

The suspect touches the counter several times with what appears to be ungloved

hands. The pharmacist then gives the suspect several bottles and he grabs them with his hands and begins putting them in his coat pockets and then runs to the front of

the store.

The store’s shift leader was working at register two during the robbery and heard

someone running toward the front. She said she saw the suspect holding

pill bottles and then run out of the front of the store.

The video shows the suspect leaving at approximately 5:31 p.m. The shift manager went outside so see where the suspect went and saw a large blue SUV (possible Yukon). She said she did not know whether or not the suspect was in the SUV but she reported that it went west on Lower Huntington Road. Crime scened technictians searched the soson for evidence.

Anyone with information that can lead to his identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP (436-7867).

