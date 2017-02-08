Black History Month: A time with a purpose

Once again, it’s Black History Month. And, once again, the debates start about whether there should be such a celebration. The arguments come from a number of directions. Some claim that to celebrate a separate Black History Month and not a “White History Month,” is tantamount to discrimination and racism. (The same people don’t complain about Italian Heritage Month in October or Irish-American Heritage Month, which is coming up in March.) Others argue that there shouldn’t be a Black History Month because Black History should be a part of American History. We don’t intend to settle those and other arguments, but we do have a few thoughts to consider:

One, we see Black History Month not as a time to celebrate but rather a reminder to study, value and teach about the contributions of black folks here and around the world on a daily basis. One day, those contributions will be a common part of world history but in this day in age, particularly with the resurgence of white supremacist political thought, we don’t see that happening soon. Therefore, we continue you to see Black History Month as a reminder for us to not let others bury us under the weight of “his”-story as opposed to “our”-story. One day, the world will recognize the unity of humanity and teach human history but until that day of enlightenment…

Two, don’t confuse American slavery and post-slavery history with black history with Black History. People of color existed long before the enslavement of Africans in the west hemisphere and had kingdom’s, political and economic systems, higher institutes of learning and a history long before Europeans knew how to write anything down. Take it upon yourself to begin the exploration of such by reading works of history that predate the so-called “discovery” of the new world and try to read African and other black authors who tell their own story as opposed to letting others tell it for them.

To begin with we suggests works by people such as Senegalese historian, anthropologist and physicist Chiekh anta Diop, African American sociologist and historian Chancellor Williams, the esteemed Dr. John Hope Franklin, Kenyan-born Ali Mazrui, social activist bell hooks, Guyana’s Ivan Van Sertima and George Granville Monah James, the at times controversial Yosef ben-Jochannan, the works of Carter G. Woodson ,who first established Negro History Week which evolved into Black History Month, and the brilliantly pointed Frances Cress Welsing just to name a very few.

Third, locally, we have our own resources to a history told from our viewpoint including African historian Dr. John Aden, genealogist Roberta Ridley, poet and chronicler Omowale-Ketu Oladuwa, independent researchers Ron “Batman” Kennedy and Darnell Masterson, photographer James Redmond, community mother Catherine Hayden, political activist Eualeen Chapman, storyteller Chief Condra Ridley journalist Eric Hackley, Rainbow PUSH veteran the Rev. Isaac Fincher, Imam J. Tamir Rasheed and this list is by no means exhaustive, which leads us to another point.

Understanding that Black History often has gone overlooked and under- or unreported in the so-called mainstream, understand that much of our history has not been published. That does not mean that it didn’t happen and neglects the legitimacy of our own culturally grounded oral tradition born of Africa. Black History is all around us. Look to the elders in your community, even in your own home and ask them what they have seen; asked them about the changes in our society and who were the unsung, unmentioned heroines and heroes who helped to bring about change. Ask them about the many businesses and black run institutions that have existed in this community. Ask them to tell you the real stories of resistance and triumph in this community. And, with the technology that exists now, don’t be shy about taking out your cell phone camera and asking an elder to share with you the story of how black developers built houses in certain parts of the city, or about the woman who owned and operated a cosmetology school or the family of men who had an auto mechanics dynasty, or about the preachers who opened Freedom Schools here to protest the racism and discrimination in public schools. Many of these stories are just as inspiring and interesting as those told on a national level. Record them, share them with others, share them with us. We would love to publish them for others to read and from which they can learn. We are thankful that Mrs. Willie McVea was willing to share her family’s story with us for example. There are many other stories out there.

On a final note, we’ll get back to our mention of Italian Heritage Month, Irish-American Heritage Month and Black History Month, again, to name a few.It is our belief that all people should be proud of their heritage, preserve their history and share it with others out of love and pride—not out of a reactionary need to assert some feigned superiority. Also note that there is a difference between the real tapestry and practicality of culture as opposed to the political construct of race. Understanding that, no one need be threatened by the celebration of Black History Month, or Latino Heritage Month, or German Heritage Month, Italian Heritage Month, Irish-American Heritage Month… Culture is a part of what makes us different yet gives us our commonality—our humanity.

As we embrace Black History Month as a reminder to celebrate who we are on a daily basis, let us celebrate with joy and pride shown through a willingness to share our story with others and a willingness to hear their stories.

