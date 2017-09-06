Barricade incident ends with man’s surrender

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 11:09 p.m., Sept. 4, the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a fight inside a residence between a male and female. The investigation necessitated that officers on scene speak with the male. As officers attempted to contact the male, he retreated into a back room, barricading himself inside.

Officers tried to convince the male to exit the home, but the male refused. Because the male failed to cooperate with numerous requests to surrender, and officers had reason to believe that the male may be armed, the Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response Team were summoned to the scene.

Shortly before 3:45 a.m., the male suspect surrendered peacefully, and was taken into custody without incident. This male will be taken to the police department to be interviewed by detectives, who will determine if charges are appropriate.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

