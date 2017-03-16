Ask Alma: Reader responds to ‘no good deed’ column

By Alma Gill (NNPA News Wire Columnist)

Dear Alma,

Love your column!! However, I was a little concerned about the advice that you gave to “No Good Deed” about the worker who donated her time off to one of her co-workers, who claimed that her sister had died. If there is a possibility that the employer will find out the truth about this incident, then the co-worker should be reported. The co-worker committed fraud and, in a sense, stole from the company and would most likely be terminated, if found out. Also all individuals involved could face discipline (even if they did not know about the situation upfront). I don’t think those workers who just wanted to do a “good deed” should jeopardize their employment. Besides, do they really want to continue to work with someone who lies to her company and her co-workers, steals from the company, and takes money out of their own pockets?

Signed,

An Ask Alma Fan

Dear Ask Alma Fan,

Thank you, thank you so much for reading my column. You know I got nothin’ but love for you, Sweetie.

Speaking of love and compassion, when it comes to “No Good Deed” I feel you and I understand where you’re coming from. If, hold up, let me repeat myself right here, “if” her story ain’t true, one would need credible evidence “and” one would need to prove that this co-worker was not at a funeral at said time and so forth. I’m not saying that can’t be done, but we just don’t know for sure. Her friend of a friend was one to many friends for me to take her word. I’m sure that has to do with me working in a newsroom. I need facts and not what you think she—maybe he— because her cousin said the truth might be. Alternative facts aren’t welcome here. #SideEyeKellyAnne. I know, I couldn’t help myself, LOL.

Here’s what we know for sure: the employee had a death in her family and she didn’t have enough time on the books to be paid while taking time off to attend the funeral. Everything after that is pure speculation. That’s why I suggested to the person who donated the time (and emailed Ask Alma) to ask her directly, “Did your sister die?” This person should go straight to the source. Questioning said employee to clarify this coffin confusion is the first mode of action, especially if she’s confident in her assumption. Once she’s compiled relevant information, then she can contact HR, but it’s a waste of time for her to approach the supervisor with second-hand gossip. And second-hand gossip is what she presented in her question.

Here’s the deal, Darling: when I read “Ask Alma” questions, my answers are based solely on what I’ve read, not what I think may have happened. I don’t add honey, lemon or sugar to the tea. I sip what is precisely delivered in my cup.

Thank you, thank you again for emailing me. I love to hear from readers, especially those who disagree or want to add a spoonful of wisdom. I gotta tell you, I’m so tickled, you’ve put a smile on my face today!

Alma Gill’s newsroom experience spans more than 25 years, including various roles at USA Today, Newsday and the Washington Post. Email questions to: alwaysaskalma@gmail.com. Follow her on Facebook at “Ask Alma” and Twitter @almaaskalma.

