Fort Wayne Ballet continues Family Series with ‘The Little Prince’

FORT WAYNE—Fort Wayne Ballet is scheduled to continue its Family Series Season on Feb. 18, 2017 by presenting “The Little Prince”, a story full of friendship and adventure. It tells the story of a young prince who has fallen to Earth from a tiny asteroid and meets the most curious people in this strange world.

Performances are scheduled for 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and will take place at The Auer Center for the Arts and Culture, 300 E. Main St., in the Ballet’s Studio A.

Fort Wayne Ballet’s Family Series is presented in an informal way that is appropriate for children of all ages and designed to foster a child’s interest in the arts and dance.

Tickets are $10 each and still available for both performances, but seating is limited. To get tickets today, visit www.fortwayneballet.org.

Doors open 20 minutes before each presentation and seating is general admission.

Fort Wayne Ballet is a nationally-recognized and critically-acclaimed professional ballet company, dance academy and performing arts organization that originated in 1956 through the empowerment of community vision. This 2016- 2017 season marks 60 years for the Fort Wayne Ballet as a cornerstone of the Fort Wayne arts community. As a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, the Ballet’s mission is to “feed the spirit and spark the imagination through the highest caliber of dance education, performance experiences, and community engagement.”

The organization operates the Academy that offers multiple levels of dance instruction, annually performs three main stage public events, and performs a variety of dance offerings in venues throughout the northeast Indiana community. Fort Wayne Ballet is a funded member of Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and is funded in part by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. More information is available at www.fortwayneballet.org.

