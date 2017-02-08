Artist view of history displays heart, soul of history

As we have noted elsewhere in this edition, we are urging you this Black History Month to look at often overlooked sources regarding your examination and acknowledgement of the contributions made by people of African descent both here and across the world. In one commentary, we have include a very short list of writers you might research and expand upon as well as a recommendation to seek out community elders who can provide a firsthand account of history in your area and elsewhere. We also talked about other ways in which history is recorded, as through art. We have profiled local artist Michael Johnson talking not only about his preservation of Black History through art but the telling of his own story through his chosen medium. We also would like to point out a pair of conscious artists with whom we have acquaintance.

The father son duo of Jerome (the Elder) and Jeromyah Jones have earned a national reputation for creating work that represents the journey of people of African origin through time. Their visual work mirrors their commitment to justice for black folks around the world, with Jeromyah, in particular writing various works championing the call for reparations for black folks in the U.S. Frost Illustrated previously has published the younger Jones’ writings on that subject, accompanied by artwork by his father graphically illustrated the journey of black people into the western diaspora.

In addition to painting a host of celebrities from all walks of life, both Joneses have produced a body of work that demonstrated the spiritual as well as physical history of the African experience from the Motherland to America and beyond. As their vision statement on their website jeromewjonesjr.com explains:

“What do these ‘INGENIOUS ARTISTIC MINDS’ have in common? Stevie Wonder, Cal Ripken, Jr., Shirley Chisholm, Bonnie Raitt, Arthur Ashe, Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee, Chuck Mangione, Muhammad Ali, Joe Gibbs, Michael Jordan, Dorothy I. Height, Neil Diamond, Lonnie Liston Smith, David Plouffe, Michael Vick, Elton John, Dr. Ben Carson, Anderson Cooper, Tramaine Hawkins, Steve Green, Roberta Flack, Kenny Rogers, Peabo Bryson, Jimmy Walker, Hank Aaron, Willie Mays, Ray Charles, B.B.King, Lavar Arrington, Alex Haley, Angela Bofill, Earth Wind & Fire, Martin Luther King, III., Miss America 2010, Caressa V. Cameron, Joe Sample, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie Mills, Stokeley Carmichael, Terry Bradshaw, Dick Gregory, Dr. Cornel West, Patrice Rushen, Christopher Cross, Serena Williams, Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Tony Brown, Natalie Cole, Smokey Robinson, Melissa Harris Perry, Dr. L.D. Britt, Johnny Mathis, Steve Harvey, Gill Scott Heron, and Nikki Giovanni. They and many others have met and have been painted by the artist, Jerome W. Jones, Jr. After meeting and seeing Jerome’s art portfolio, The King of Pop, Michael Jackson said, ‘This is incredible. People need to see this.’

“For over 30 years Jerome has been using his original paintings to teach ” THE ART OF LIFE THROUGH THE LOVE OF ART ” and to inspire the young and old to use their gifts to uplift others. His son, Jeromyah Jones is following in his father’s creative footsteps as a full time artist by ” Living Our Visions Everyday.” Jerome received his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Painting and Printmaking from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1980. Jeromyah is a 2011 Bachelor of Arts degree graduate in Comprehensive Art from Hampton University. They both received their art degrees in three years at the age of 21. This dynamic duo of father and son have made art a way of life as well as a creative way to make a living. They have exhibited across the nation their unique portraits and landscape paintings with a personal yet universal message that speaks to people from all walks of life. When Dave Chappelle met Jeromyah and autographed the young artist’s portrait painting of the comedian, He encouraged him and signed it ‘Keep painting kid.’ Capital One featured Jerome and Jeromyah Jones’ artwork in 2009 with The Art of Father and Son as One. ‘Ingenious Artistic Minds, IAM’ is a collection of portrait paintings by Jerome W. Jones, Jr. and autographed by many of the inspirational pioneers of our lifetime. ‘VARIETY’ is a collection of figurative landscape paintings by Jeromyah Jones. He combines the Harlem renaissance with the Italian renaissance to usher in a 21st century renaissance through a new age of art to make the Classical Fashionable in these contemporary times. Through the art from the heart of this father and son, they share the importance of art, history, education, faith, family, community, and philanthropy in a creative way to say ‘we are all artists called by The Master Artist to produce art in our chosen fields with the skill, the will, and the zeal to create new worlds of opportunity for others.’”

We invite you to explore history as seen through the eyes of folks like the Joneses, Michael Johnson, Theoplis Smith who designed this week’s Black History Month cover and a host of others, including the greats of the Harlem Renaissance to get the internal view of history.

For more information about the work of Jerome Jones and Jeromyah Jones, visit jeromewjonesjr.com.

Category: Arts, Features, History