APRI invites high school seniors to apply for scholarship

FORT WAYNE—In keeping with its mission to support the scholastic endeavors of young people, the Fort Wayne Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI) will award up to $1,500 in scholarships to high school seniors who plan on pursuing a college or university education this year.

“For APRI, we see education as a means to strengthen our commitment and effectiveness in addressing issues of equity and civic engagement,” explained Leroy Jackson Jr., president of the Fort Wayne Chapter. “Our scholarship honors our namesake A. Philip Randolph and local community and civil rights leader Charles Redd who shared a common vision for equality, and political and community activism.”

Completed applications must be received by March 17, 2017 and winners will be notified thereafter. A scholarship award recognition banquet is scheduled to be held April 8 at Link’s Wonderland in Fort Wayne.

To be eligible for the APRI Scholarship Program, applicants must meet the following criteria:

• High school seniors pursuing a college curriculum directed toward an associate or bachelor degree.

• Parent, caregiver, or student must be a current APRI member.

•Must be a resident of Northeast Indiana. (East of State Road 15 and North of State Road 18).

For more information, to make a donation or to request an application, contact Scholarship Committee Chairperson LaDonna Simms at LaDonna.Sims@hotmail.com or (260) 749-1102. You can also visit https://www.facebook.com/aprifortwayne/

Former Fort Wayne City Council member Charles Redd worked tirelessly for the community for more than 40 years. A true civil rights champion, Redd was committed to ensuring that the people of Northeast Indiana had opportunities to become involved and informed. A. Philip Randolph was one of America’s foremost human and civil rights leaders. Freedom, Randolph believed, is only possible in an environment of political, social, and economic security. A. Philip Randolph Institute is a non-partisan, non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization. Our officers, board of directors, and members are committed to increasing civic participation.

