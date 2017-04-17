Annual Spring Book Fair to host northeast Indiana authors and artists

FORT WAYNE—Canterbury School is scheduled to hold its annual Spring Book Fair, which is open to the community, from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., April 18 through April 20, at 5601 Covington Road. Not only will the event have books for purchase for ages two through adult, it will also be a venue for a variety of local guest author, artist and expert presentations.

Thousands of quality books were hand-selected for the sale by parent volunteers, school librarians and teachers. Mixed Media Mantra Art by Janet Lynch will be for sale and pottery by Sara Drury will be for sale. And, some of Indiana’s premier authors of young adult fiction are included in the book fair. Gallery Guests are scheduled throughout each day. This year’s guests include local authors John Baumgartner, Matthew Weigelt, Holly Niner, Bonnie Manning, Julie Perkins, PeggySue Wells, Mary Coons, Kristine Papillon, Carol Butler, Blake Sebring, and Doris Gaines Rapp. Other guest presenters include student writer Naomi Gephart, artists Hannah Burnworth and Janet Lynch, family historian Betsy Gephart, craftswoman Ardis Behrendt, science teacher Ted King, educator Laura Semba, potter Sara Drury, student athlete Kyle Towner representing author mom Colleen Kachmann, and Fort Wayne Ballet company dancers.

Proceeds from the Spring Book Fair benefit the library programs at Canterbury School for Early Childhood, Lower School, Middle School and High School. For more information visit www.canterburyschool.org.

Gallery guests include:

Tuesday, April 18

8:30—John Baumgartner, author, Creating Quirky Characters

9:00—John Baumgartner, author, Creating Quirky Characters

9:30—Matthew Weigelt, author, Writing: The Importance of Listening and Observing

10:00—Matthew Weigelt, author, Writing: The Importance of Listening and Observing

10:30—Naomi Gephart, MS student writer, How to Write a Book about Your Travels

11:00—Betsy Gephart, family historian, Family Histories: Digging in the Past and Writing for the Future

12:30—Ardis Behrendt, craftswoman, The Stories Quilts Tell

1:00—Ardis Behrendt, craftswoman, The Stories Quilts Tell

1:30—Janet Lynch, educator, artist, Mixed Media Mantra Art

2:00—Blake Sebring, sports journalist, author, How to Start Your Story

2:30—Holly Niner, author, The Day I Ran Away

Wednesday, April 19

8:30—Bonnie Manning, author, Turning a Book Into a Play

9:00—Bonnie Manning, author, Turning a Book Into a Play

10:00—Ted King, science teacher, Watching Science in Motion

10:30—Fort Wayne Ballet dancers, Art in Motion

11:00—Fort Wayne Ballet dancers, Art in Motion

1:00—Julie Perkins, author, Lyla Grace Has Manners! DO YOU?

1:30—PeggySue Wells, author, Abigail and Edith: First Ladies, Second to None

2:00—Mary Coons, author, illustrator, The Piglys and the Hundred-Year Mystery

and PeggySue Wells, author Abigail Adams and Edith Wilson

2:30—Mary Coons, author, illustrator, The Storysaurus and The Piglys and the Hundred-Year Mystery

Thursday, April 20

8:30—Kristine Papillon, author, illustrator, Crumpet the Trumpet

9:00—Kristine Papillon, author, illustrator, Crumpet the Trumpet

9:30—Carol Butler, author, Genois Wilson, Firefighter: She Dared to be First

10:00—Carol Butler, author, Genois Wilson, Firefighter: She Dared to be First

10:30—Laura Semba, educator, Following Bashõ – Haiku & Photography in Japan

11:00—Laura Semba, educator, Following Bashõ – Haiku & Photography in Japan

12:30—Hannah Burnworth, artist, Handmade Books

1:00—Doris Gaines Rapp, author, Know What You Are Talking About

1:30—Doris Gaines Rapp, author, Know What You Are Talking About

2:00—Sara Drury, potter, Ceramics: From Clay to Kiln

2:30—Kyle Towner, HS athlete, scholar, Clean Eating: Good for the Body AND Brain, based on his mother’s book, Life Off the Label: A Handbook for Creating Your Own Brand of Happiness, by Colleen Kachmann

