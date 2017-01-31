Allen County Right to Life March overlooked

By State Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne)

On Saturday, Jan. 21, I, too, participated in a march in Fort Wayne – the largest I have seen in Fort Wayne. People from all walks of life, different faiths, races and ethnicities gathered together to support human rights. We may have different ideas on how we can best protect the rights of the unborn, but we march to show our solidarity in respecting all life.

The Allen County Right to Life March was not mentioned by our local press over the weekend, although the other march held that day was. So in their manufactured alternative reality, their lack of reporting implied that only one group, a smaller group, was present that day.

I am sure I am not alone in being dismayed at how angry our political discourse has become. The best way to be able to have fruitful, intelligent discussions about the issues is to be well informed. But if we are to heal our nation after a most divisive election cycle, then we need to be able to access information on those issues.

Our First Amendment rights extend to protecting the freedom of the press, with the underlying assumption that an unfettered press will make us all better citizens. However, I am continually amazed at how selective some factions of the press are.

The press has the editorial right to select which facts and issues they believe to be most relevant and timely, but to report in such a way that negates even the existence of some groups, issues or events creates a false alternate reality.

Even some of my fellow legislators are woefully ignorant about late term (partial birth) abortions or what our constitutional responsibility is under Roe v Wade (FYI, it is NOT to guarantee free, government-funded contraceptives for all). If only one side is ever heard, or reported, then the press becomes complicit in the citizenry’s ignorance and hostility.

We may all agree that we have come out of a very acrimonious election cycle. But the best way to understand the issues, and to understand an opposite viewpoint, is to inform oneself. However, if our press continues to ignore issues because they do not fit their own agenda, then they can only blame themselves for the “alternative” they have created.

