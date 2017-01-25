Africans join U.S. march with demand for women’s rights

(GIN)—Kenyan women joined women’s marches Saturday for the protection of their rights, safety, families, health and the health of planet earth.

“Thank you to the organizers who made it happen and to the many people who turned out and made their voices heard.” wrote Julia Cumes on Nairobi’s women’s march Facebook event wall.

“Yesterday, I was thrilled to join my voice to the millions here and abroad to begin the resistance to the most dangerous president in US history,” wrote Reed Brody, a distinguished human rights lawyer working many years in Africa. “There were so many people in DC I didn’t get to hear the great speeches, to which I’m now listening – Gloria Steinem, Alicia Keys, Angela Davis. I urge folks to take up Michael Moore’s recommendations for action. WE are the majority, WE have the power. Let us create a hundred Standing Rocks. NO PASARAN!”

The marches were initiated by women in the US, standing together for the rights of women, black, minority, ethnic and refugee groups, immigrants of all statuses, those with diverse religious faiths, people who identify as LGBTQIA, people with disabilities, the economically impoverished, and survivors of sexual assault, recognizing that an attack on one, is an attack on all.

In Kenya they marched to demand reproductive rights, women’s land and inheritance rights, and the implementation of the 2/3 rule. They also marched to end sexual harassment and assault, female genital mutilation, and the trafficking of women and children; and to end discrimination against LGBTQ people, sex workers, disabled women, HIV positive women, refugee women, women in the informal sector and other marginalized groups.

The Women’s March on Nairobi has been endorsed by Amnesty International Kenya, Center for Rights and Education Awareness (CREAW), Coalition for Grassroots Human Rights Defenders, COVAW (Coalition on Violence Against Women), Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya (GALCK), HER VOICE, Human Rights Watch, Kenya Human Rights Commission, Kenya Sex Workers Alliance, Minority Women in Action, National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, and Progressive Americans in Kenya.

In Nigeria, the Women’s March was scheduled to make its way to the House of Assembly in downtown Jos, where the nation’s laws are voted on, to demand the passage of a controversial gender equality law.

The bill, which aims to eliminate all forms of gender related discrimination, provide girls with access to education, provide protections against sexual abuse and the “right to freedom,” has already been voted down twice due to religious and cultural differences.

A hearing on the bill is set to happen in the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, among the first few executive orders by the new administration, Pres. Donald J. Trump has ruled that funding will be cut to health providers abroad who discuss abortion as a family-planning option.

