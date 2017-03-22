Adopting a puppy? Track your new pet with helpful tech

By Jay Curry, Solutions Specialist, Verizon Wireless

On National Puppy Day—March 23—puppy lovers across the country will celebrate. There’s no better way to keep track of that new pet and their daily activities than with some tech.

The Nest Cam Security Camera is the perfect device for new puppy owners – allowing you to keep your eye on what matters most for your little ball of fur. The Google Pixel is a great smartphone for sharing and storing those puppy-to-senior photos without worrying about storage. And Slim Tile is a handy Bluetooth tracking device for use at the dog park.

Here are some device highlights for puppy owners from Verizon:

Zooming in for Puppy Close-ups

Take advantage of 24/7 live video streaming with the Nest Cam to your mobile device or tablet to see if your pup is getting into places that a puppy shouldn’t – or sleeping peacefully. With a 130-degree wide-angle view of the room, you can see what takes place via the secure stream to your phone, tablet or laptop in clear 1080p high-definition video. You can even zoom in for a closer look.

Security for Worry-Free Streaming

Easy to install, the Nest Cam’s magnetic stand works in all types of homes and on various surfaces. Its simple design also fits in easily to a variety of household decors. Encrypted Wi-Fi connectivity gives you a secure, worry-free streaming experience with bank-level security.

Saving Cute Videos to the Cloud

You can always share your top puppy videos by taking advantage of a 30-day trial offer for Nest Aware service. Up to 30 days of video in the cloud is stored via Video History. After your trial has expired, you can opt for Nest’s subscription-based cloud storage. The Nest cloud offers cover 100+ GB (10 days of video) or an upgrade to 300+GB of storage (30 days of video).

Added Bonus in Keeping Pets Safe

When used in conjunction with Nest Protect, the Nest Cam Security Camera will start recording when fire or smoke is detected by Nest Protect and then store the videos for the insurance company, discovery and validation if needed – no paid subscription required.

Storing Puppy Party Pics

If you’re holding a Puppy Party this year, you can share those antics with friends and other pet owners on one of the best smartphones on the market – the new Google Pixel. Never lose a memory with unlimited storage for your photos and videos, all stored at full resolution quality in Google Photos. And use Smart Storage to let Pixel help free up space when you need it. Just set it up once and say goodbye to those annoying “storage is full” warnings.

Keeping Track at the Dog Park

If you’re prone to misplacing some items while hanging at the dog park, the Tile trackers are slim, easy to use and also provide alerts via companion apps to your mobile devices. Tile Slim is about the size and width of two credit cards placed together. Easily slide it into the pocket of your jacket, inside your wallet or fanny pack. Or, attach it to your doggy backpack or poop bag carrier. To find your missing item, simply launch the app and click on its name and you’ll be set!

And for Some Fun Apps

The Dog Teaser app offers different sounds to give your dog some excitement. Tap one of the bones and get a bark, doorbell, dog whistle and more. If you’re going for something a little more calming, try the Pet Acoustics app. It plays music that has been designed for the hearing sensitivities of your pet, in frequency, volume and rhythm, so it’s optimized to soothe them – especially handy if your new pet is excited by the arrival of any house guests.

Who says technology is just for humans? Your puppy will give these gifts two paws up.

For more mobile technology assistance, visit your Fort Wayne Verizon Wireless retail stores at 4602 Illinois Road or 4122 Lima Road.

Related

Category: Consumer, Technology