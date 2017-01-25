A little touch is never too much

By Gerald W. Deas, M.D.

From the time I entered medical school, I can’t recall one course that I took that ever mentioned the work “touch.” Luckily, I was familiar with the word when my mom was making a cake or pie. She never used measuring spoons. She would just add a touch of this and a touch of that. It seemed that she knew what additions to add to get the right taste. Oh! I do recall folks using the word “touch” when they were uncertain of an outcome of a risky, serious medical situation. They would say, “ it was touch and go,” whether the family member would live or die.

Often, as I go to medical conferences, it seems that the spirit of medicine is out of touch. The physicians spend more time looking at the laboratory data and treating it accordingly, rather than touch the spirit of one that they are caring for. A touch goes a long way. In fact, I often suggest to family members who are visiting a loved one in the hospital to take along a glycerin stick, (which can be purchased at a drugstore) which refreshes a loved ones mouth. I also suggest that they bring an aromatic oil to massage the muscles around the neck of the patient. This type of touch changes the whole chemistry that is taking place in the body. Finally, I suggest that a nice, soft, fuzzy washcloth be used to wash their face, particularly around the eyes and nose and feet.

I can recall often when I have injured myself as a child, just a parental touch to the injured area would make a difference in relieving the discomfort. When I had a so-called chest cold, my mom would rub me down with a healing ointment and by morning, I would feel much better. Just think, in those days, we didn’t even have antibiotics.

At birth, our nervous system is so sensitive that it can react to a blanket made of wool or synthetic fibers. If a baby is squirming and crying, you can bet that the blanket surrounding them or their bedclothes may be irritating their very sensitive skin. Do you hear me, new mothers?

It was recorded in the Bible how a woman who had a blood disorder was healed by the touch of the hem of Christ’s garment. I am sure that many patients would benefit from that same touch of nurses and doctors when they are hospitalized. It takes so little to help the healing process.

Today, more doctors are attending conferences that present topics on mind and body healing at major medical schools, however, it seems that medical students do not have this opportunity.

In 1988, while producing a television show on Channel 5, entitled The McCreary Report, I was fortunate to have as a guest, Dr. Dolores Krieger, Ph.D., R.N., who wrote the book, “Living the Therapeutic Touch,” healing as a lifestyle. She described how you can use your hands to help heal. When I finished the interview, she signed it stating, “Keep In Touch.” I would suggest that all of those who are in the healing profession read this book that won the National League of Nursing Martha E. Rogers Award. This book will add another dimension toward your ability to heal body, mind and soul.

