2104 to present Dwayne Kennedy, Joe Lisinicchia Trio April 9

FORT WAYNE—The 2017 season of “An Evening of Music and Laughter for the Soul”, continues at 2104 Fort Wayne. Comedian Dwayne Kennedy (www.dwaynekennedy.com) will be providing the laughter, with a live jazz performance from the Joe Lisinicchia Trio (www.josephlisinicchia.com) will serve as the music portion of the show.

This event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 2104 South Calhoun Street.

Ticket Prices are $30 in advance and $40 at the door. All ticket admissions includes a buffet featuring 2104’s Famous Turkey Tips and live entertainment.

For more information or tickets call (260) 312-3860, go online through Eventbrite.com or drop an email to info@2104fortwayne.com. Or, visit the 2104 Fort Wayne Facebook page (www.facebook/2104fortwayne) and read the reviews submitted by “surprised and delighted patrons after they discovered the treasure that is 2104 FortWayne!”

2104 Fort Wayne is the vapor free ‘Spot’ for good cheer, food, laughter, music & national/regional entertainment. Come experience the intimate setting and speakeasy atmosphere of downtown’s “best kept off the beaten path secret.”

