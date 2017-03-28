‘2104’ set to host blues revue with national guitar wiz Hamilton Loomis, blues queen Carol Lockridge

FORT WAYNE—Lovers of the blues have an opportunity to enjoy one of the nation’s rising music stars this coming weekend.

“2104” entertainment lounge, 2104 Calhoun St., is scheduled to present nationally renowned blues guitarist Hamilton Loomis and Indiana Queen of the Blues Carol Lockridge at 9 p.m., April 1.

The Texas-based virtuoso Hamilton Loomis has released eight widely acclaimed albums, including the 2007 recording “Ain’t Just Temporary,” which peaked at number seven on the Billboard Top Blues Album chart. Loomis, who said he believes in paying it forward, also is known for providing musical education and is scheduled to conduct a two-day blues harmonica workshop at 2104 with part one, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., April 1 and part two, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., April 2.

Through the year, transplanted Detroit native Carol Lockridge has earned a reputation as one of the area’s top vocalist not only in the blues but in jazz, r&b, pop and even country.

The evening is set to feature separate sets by Lockridge and Loomis and the evening closing with the two artists combining talents for smoking climax.

Tickets for the event are $15 and are available at the door or online at Eventbrite; use the code 2104.

For more information, contact info@2104fortwayne.com or call (260) 312-3860.

“2104” is one of the latest entertainment rooms in the city and features quality national and regional entertainment in an intimate low-light, smoke and vapor free atmosphere.

Category: Entertainment, Events, Local