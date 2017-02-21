2017 debutantes readying for Cotillion Scholarship Ball

By Anita Dortch

A Power Angel on assignment

Fifteen young ladies who are juniors and seniors are scheduled to participate in the 15th Cotillion Scholarship Ball at 6 p.m., March 25 at IPFW International Ballroom. The are:

(Standing) Shaneah Williams, 11th grader Horizon Academy; Jasmine Newsome, 12th grader at Luers; Maiyah Farrow, 12th at Cornerstone Christian Prep; Keyrah Alford, 12th grader at South Side High School; DeZarae Page, 11th grader at South Side High School; Shamari Jackson, 11th grader at South Side High School; (Squatting) Alexis Newson, 11th grader at New Haven High School; Hannah Benson, 12th grader at Cornerstone Christian Prep; McKenzie Jones, 11th grader at Snider High School; Keige Lewis, 12th grader at Concordia High School; Kionney Swain, 12th grader at Cornerstone Christian Prep; Lauryn Jones, 12th grader at Concordia High School. Not pictured: MyKaira Jackson, 12th at grader at Bishop Luers High School, and Micayla Rogers, 12th grader at Snider High School.

Tickets are $40 for adults.

Please contact any participating debutante for tickets.

