Tornado-like winds abort Zuma’s Reconciliation Day address

(GIN)—President Jacob Zuma, at the annual Reconciliation Day event in Gopane, region of the North West, had to be rushed out of the venue as tornado-like winds lifted the stage and tent into the air in one terrifying moment.

The president had just begun to deliver a prepared address about the history of National Reconciliation Day and on this year’s theme of bridging the divide toward a non-racial society when the weather disaster struck.

As Zuma mentioned how “painful and traumatic” the incident at Marikana was for the entire nation, City Press reported,” the weather gods decided it was time to “bless” the gathering causing the tent to collapse.”

Pandemonium and chaos broke out according to Gillian Pillay, news reporter with the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

“It was terrifying, absolutely terrifying,” she said.

No injuries were reported as the crowd quickly dispersed.

According to South African History Online, the National Reconciliation Day recalls the encounter between Afrikaaners and Zulus in 1838. The “Voortrekkers” were moving into the South African interior and considered settling on Zulu lands. Zulu chief King Dingane ambushed the whites and murdered their leader. The whites responded with an attack which came to be called the Battle of Blood River, where whites, with the advantage of gunpowder, defeated the 10,000 strong Zulu army.

This Voortrekker victory was commemorated since then as the Day of the Vow.

Also on Dec. 16, 1961, Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), the military wing of the ANC, was formed. Prior to then, the ANC had largely approached the fight against apartheid with passive resistance. But after the Sharpeville Massacre in 1960, where peaceful protestors were indiscriminately shot by police, passive resistance was no longer seen as an effective approach in bringing apartheid to an end.

To promote reconciliation and national unity, it was decided to acknowledge the significance of Dec. 16 for both groups and rename this day as the Day of Reconciliation. On Dec. 16, 1995, the Day of Reconciliation was celebrated as a public holiday in South Africa for the first time.

Before being rushed out of Gopane‚ Zuma urged South Africans to work hard to make the constitutional provisions a reality that was felt by everyone.

“Let us bury racism‚ tribalism‚ xenophobia and all other intolerances. These tendencies rear their ugly heads from time to time,” he said.

“Let us support one another and build a South Africa that is united‚ non-racial‚ non-sexist and prosperous.”

