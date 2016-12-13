Suicidal man safely brought out of home

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 11:10 a.m., Dec. 9, Fort Wayne police responded to 4922 Stony Run Court on the report of a male subject threatening suicide.

Officers arrived and were met by family members who indicated that the subject was in the home threatening to commit suicide by unknown means. Officers attempted to establish contact with the subject but he refused to respond. The subject retreated to a back bedroom of the home where he barricaded himself in.

Approximately 40 minutes into the investigation police supervisors requested the department’s EST and CRT teams to make the scene. Once in place, the CRT team members continued with attempts to establish contact with the subject but all of their efforts were unsuccessful. Members of the EST team introduced a chemical agent into the home and at approximately 2 p.m., the subject exited and was taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

