Spotlight on Foxy Wear and the men behind it

By Jeanie Summerville

What’s up, babies?

Christmas is right around the corner and I wish that all of you get exactly what you desire but most of all, remember the reason for the season and don’t leave GOD and Jesus out because they love feeling special too. On that note, just in time for Christmas, three long time friends came together to bring something exciting to the ladies but men, don’t feel left out because you can always buy something there for her. So at this time, enjoy:

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. I go by the name T-Berry because I’m always on time and I’m one of the co-owners of Foxy Wear that’s located at 2033 S. Lafayette St., in Fort Wayne and our phone numbers are (260) 203-7381 and (260) 310-2701. We’re in business to bring all the beautiful women in Fort Wayne and all around the world that are Foxy, some clothing that has class and a little bit of culture. We also sell coats, lingerie, jewelry, cologne, perfumes, designer glasses, champagne and wine gift baskets and more. Also, there’s a lot of things we’re going to bring into this store that’s going to help you gals out there look beautiful.

“As a co-owner of Foxy Wear, I’m responsible for merchandising and part of organizing the business and I’ve been in merchandizing for the past 25 years and I enjoy it very much. We’ve been in this building for three months but we didn’t really open up until now because we started bringing in all the office supplies, putting up pictures and posters on the wall to beautiful it for you lovely ladies out there and then, we started bringing in the clothing and other merchandise. So now we’re open and you don’t have to waste all your time and gas traveling out of town to get your foxy wear or your foxy gift baskets. Plus, you also don’t have to pay shipping and handling because we’re here for you and we’d like for all of you lovely foxy ladies to come and check us out.”

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Walter J. aka “Boone” and I’m a co-owner here as well and how Foxy Wear came to be is, we’ve been looking for a buildings pretty much the whole year and when we found this location I thought, ‘What could we put in this location?, So after some research, we found out that 42,000 cars pass through this location per day and we liked that and so we ended up meeting with the owner of the building which happened to be Graylon Howard and he’s a nice, well-rounded gentleman and he gave us a blessing in this building. It was looking a little rough after being shut down for a few years but we came and added life to it. Then we set out to find a name and we came up with all kind of names but none of them seemed it fit the attire we’re going to sell and then our other partner “Silk” jumped out and said, Foxy Wear and we all liked it.

“Now that we have our name, we’re going for it full throttle and I started putting down some ideas and art work and came up with this foxy lady that goes along with our name and it was perfect. But when I ended up seeing it, I thought it was too provocative because my idea was not to go for women in specific fields but to accommodate all women no matter your race, creed, background, if you work in a dancing club or if you’re downtown working in the mayor’s office we’ll have something for you. We’ll also have clothing for the petite woman, as well as, the plus size women.

“Our motto is, if we don’t have it-we’ll get it for you. Because our store is basically for women and even though there are other women’s clothing stores, you can’t get all the women necessities or sizes and that’s the major thing that’s we’re going to offer and we plan on reaching that goal by February 2017 to accommodate all women with their foxy wear. I’ve never been in retail clothing before but the key advantage I have is, I’m a businessman and I make things move and happen and I want you to come to us because our customers matters and our slogan is ‘Ladies, Foxy Wear is where the fox meet the hound so ladies we aren’t messing around, so get on down to 2033 S. Lafayette St., to Foxy Wear and we can dress you down.’”

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Silk Bond and I’m the third wheel of Foxy Wear. I’m the researcher and investor and my partners already summed everything else up, so come check us out.”

Now in closing I say, great job, you guys, and thank you for starting your foxy wear store in the community first so your customers don’t have to far to drive to get to you. So until next week, you’ve been Up Close with Jeanie. Bye bye, babies.

P.S. If you’d like The Spotlight shined upon you or someone you know, all in the name of love, just send me an email to upclosewithjeanie@yahoo.com. I’d love to hear from you.

Related

Category: Business, Community, Features, Local, People