Spotlight on Dr. Calvin Harris who believed he could fly and does

For this week’s spotlight, I especially wanted to bring all of you someone or something very special for your Christmas present. I even prayed about it for about two weeks but nothing came to mind. Then I received an email from someone that really stood out to me because of the contents and I thought afterward, “How beautiful, thank YOU GOD.” Because I knew, this spotlight is your gift and it’s perfect. It’s a gift of spreading hope, up-lifting mankind, love, motivation, encouragement and best of all, his passion is helping people know their full potential. And, his dream is that our young people grow up with a book and pen in hand instead of a gun. So at this time, all we’d like for you to do is, enjoy your gift:

“Hello, Frost Illustrated readers. My name is Dr. Calvin Harris CIV USARMY CHRA-West (US) and I want to encourage people of age, never stop learning and keep pushing these young people by letting them know they can do anything if they only try and never give up. In my life time, I’ve heard too many people of age say they’re too old to continue their education. To them I say, don’t give up on yourself, just do it. You’ll never fail if you try and one only fails, when they lose hope and don’t pass on the knowledge they have learned over the years. Earning a doctorate degree gave me the chance to learn, grow and see the other side of education that I never knew was within my reach, this is my story.

“Education was never easy for me because my mother was a single mother with less than an eight grade education and five children. My father left the family when I was five years old, so I had no father figure in the home until I was 10. In 1955 when I was seven years old, we left Birmingham, Alabama, and moved to a midwestern city but before leaving Birmingham, I was just completing the second grade. However, before school started again in Birmingham, my mother decided to move us to Fort Wayne where the rest of her brothers and sisters lived and there were better employment opportunities.

“Before starting Hanna Elementary School in Fort Wayne, I was given a test to see what grade they’d put me in and after the test results came back, I was placed back in the second grade because I didn’t do well on the test. And also, from time to time, I had to stay home and miss a lot of school days since my mother had to work. When I did move on to the third grade, I was so far behind that I didn’t understand what was being taught and when it came time for me to move up to the next grade, I had to repeat the third grade. Then my mother was killed at the very young age of 26 in July 1957 during a domestic violence rage. After her death myself, three brothers and a sister, moved in to live with my mother’s brother and his wife and their five children. We became a family of 10 and that’s where my education journey began and kicked into full gear.

“I started attending school full time at the age of 10 in the third grade, two grades behind where I should have been. I’m not sure, if could have done the work at the fourth grade level because I was never given that chance but I was struggling to keep up and understand what was being taught at the third grade level. By the time I reached the sixth grade, I was going to James H. Smart School and I will never forget some of teachers like Mr. Doerffler, Mr. Richards who motivated me to love history, Mr. Wetzel and who could forget Mr. Horstmeyer. So during my early school days, I attended Hanna, Harmar and Smart Elementary schools. After that, I attended Weisser Park Junior High School and went onto Central High School.

“When I arrived at Central, I was given a test to see what category education group I would be placed in. At that time the school system had three education levels—X, Y and Z. The people who scored the highest on the tests was placed in the X group which was high school classes plus college preparatory classes; the Y group was the people who would receive regular high schools classes and some college preparatory classes, and the Z group, would receive the basic high school classes alone with auto shop and wood shop. At this level, students were not prepared for college.This level prepared students to work with their hands or in one of the many factories located in the Fort Wayne area. Very few students in the Z group went to college, because they were not prepared to take the SAT or ACT.

“And, while attending Central High School a teacher told me, I would never make it higher then high school and that was questionable because did that teacher think I wasn’t smart enough to go any further? Or, was that teacher trying to get me to try harder in my classes? I wasn’t for sure, so that day I walked home crying and when asked by my aunt, who raised me after the death of my mother, what was wrong, I told her what the teacher said. She told me I could do anything if I never give up on my dream. After leaving high school, I did work in two of the factories located in the Fort Wayne area while going to Indiana University extension program that was located on Barr Street just a few blocks from Central because I did not pass the SAT and they accepted me on a probation bases.

‘I worked for the Urban League for a short time when Mr. France was the director and Mr. France, received information that the City of Fort Wayne had received a grant to start an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) class and he asked if I would like be a part of the first EMS in Fort Wayne and I said, yes. I was selected and became one of the first Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) persons in the City of Fort Wayne. After working as an EMT for a few years, I decided to enlist in the United States Army and before leaving the Army, I received an Associate Degree in General Education from Troy State University and I served in the Army for 21 years before retiring.

“Then I worked at the Juvenile Detention Center in Newport News, Virginia, and while working at the Detention Center for five years, I was selected as the Employee of Month in December 2000 and Employee of the Year for the City of Newport News. I also received my Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology with a Minor in Religion and graduated Cum Laude from St. Leo University and a Master’s Degree in Urban Guidance Counseling from Norfolk State University.

“After five years, I left the Detention Center and went to work for the Department of Army where I presently work. While working for the Department of Army, I received a Doctorate Degree in Human Services with a Specialization in Counseling Studies awarded Feb. 28, 2015. During my time working in the Army, working civilian jobs and going to school, I worked as a Division 1 Football Official for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) retiring after 20 years.

“The Doctorate Degree I have,will be put to good use because I want to help veterans, active duty service members and young people that are in school and feel they’re not smart enough to move forward with their education. A sergeant in the Army once told me “I might not have the education you have but I have wisdom and common sense to make up for that lack of formal education.” And, now at the age 67 with God’s help, I reached my mother’s and aunt’s dream. The only regret I have is, they were not here to enjoy this dream with me. This coming from a person who started his education in the south in a classroom, where a teacher taught two grade levels at the same time and completing high school in Fort Wayne. Without the help of the United States Army, I would have never fulfilled my educational dream. I’m also a member of the following organization:

“• Life member of the NAACP;

“• Life member of the American Legion Post 148, and

“• Kappa Gamma Pi Honor Society.”

So now in closing I say, fantastic job, Dr. Calvin Harris, and I'm so proud of you and all of your accomplishments. Not only that, I'm so pleased that GOD had you send me your story just in time for a Merry, Merry Christmas that's filled with great hope for mankind because you are an inspiration.

