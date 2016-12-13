Southeast Fort Wayne determines southeast Fort Wayne’s destiny

“One of best ways to take your power is to convince you that you don’t have any.”

Public meetings were held with the community regarding the GE Campus future, but there was no public meeting to discuss southeast Fort Wayne community desired future for the Bowser Pump buildings. We, southeast Fort Wayne, are undervalued, underestimated and marginalized.

We must exercise our political power to stop Fort Wayne city administration decision to demolish these historic buildings. If the Bowser Pump buildings cease to exist then business as usual with the city channeling the majority of public funds, like City Light Lease Legacy Fund and Northeast Indiana Regional Cities funds to downtown projects. The $33 Million New Markets Fund was awarded because southeast Fort Wayne has a low income area. Yet southeast will not get a dime because there are no commercial projects planned. All the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to be used for demolition could be used as seed funds. That same logic applied for adaptive reuse of The Landing properties applies to Bowser Pump buildings. And the potential impact is even greater and socially and economically critical.

The City of Fort Wayne put your money where your voice is: Want to reduce the violence, want to raise the income and living conditions of many southeast residents? The answer is Economic Development!! Skills and job training, jobs, social services within walking distance, startup business incubators, retail establishments with hiring opportunities. For example, if asbestos, lead paint or mold is found in the properties, train folks in southeast neighborhoods to work for the abatement contractors. Possibly a worker will see a business potential as an abatement contractor, thus a new small business. The structural engineering and architectural firms bring in our college students as interns, expose them to design and technical careers. This same concept would apply up and down and throughout the preservation and renovation process. We need to end the tradition of giving folks a fish to eat today, and be about teaching folks to fish in order feed themselves tomorrow and for a lifetime. If you have legally obtained money in your pocket (aka a pay check) and see a future for opportunity then you are not scheming and scoping out what next crime to commit.

No one is going to demand this project happen except us, our community, our city residents. Our city admin thinks we are good with a glut of vacant lots, low and very low income housing, few retail establishments; we are good with the rest of Fort Wayne growing and expanding, while southeast Fort Wayne is stagnant; we should be happy with city demolishing what is a Fort Wayne citywide treasure, eligible National Historic Site and has likely national significance. Only issue, Bowser Pump buildings in the wrong quadrant of Fort Wayne.

Don’t buy and please don’t settle for the propaganda that demolition is a done deal. Until the wrecking ball shows up on site we have opportunity to stop it. Southeast Fort Wayne is a key contributor to Northeast Indiana’s Road to One Million and as an urban center, we too participate in Fort Wayne achieving “Quality of Place.”

While other cities value their historic, architectural and archeological structures, Fort Wayne administrators have seen less value in our potential for historic preservation and adaptive reuse projects. As far as southeast Fort Wayne is concerned the city policy has been ‘designate blighted and decimate’.

This should not be a southeast Fort Wayne fight only. This ought to outrage the entire Fort Wayne. The Bowser Pump Complex is eligible for The NATIONAL Historic Registry, it would be additionally designated as NATIONAL SIGNIFICANCE. But, our mayor and his administration and even the 6th District City councilman want it bulldozed/demolished so that southeast Fort Wayne has another vacant lot. We all know if this property was in any other Fort Wayne neighborhood, demolition would not be in the conversation. Sadly, for some unknown reason our city administration wants the buildings GONE—they do not want these well kept historic structures to be allowed to sit vacant until the community obtains financing and ownership. The Coca Cola buildings have remained vacant for many more years that Bowser Pump Complex. But, at the same time we see that those that several city organizations are chartered to search the country for developers and businesses to fulfill downtown and riverfront and arena projects.

Fort Wayne receives Community Development Block Grant funds because there is a low income area, specifically, southeast Fort Wayne. So why does our city administration vigorously work to stop economic development of these historic buildings? There is much talk about violence in the city. Yet our city officials are not on board to use the renovation of these buildings as the catalyst/spark for employment, job training and jobs inside southeast Fort Wayne. The group of 30 influential Fort Wayne residents went to Cincinnati to view firsthand the success of “Over the Rhine.” There was a time that the area was considered one of most dangerous neighborhoods in the country. Now with that same area is revitalized, now a city gem, a go-to-area because of historic preservation and adaptive reuse. Many other communities have turned around, the same would happen in southeast Fort Wayne.

It has been stated that it is a political decision that drives this administration for demolition. That being said, let us, as many as possible, attend City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m., Dec 13, at Citizens Square Room 35 Garden Level. We will petition and expect at a minimum the five city councilmen to support southeast community in pursuit of economic development of Bowser Pump Buildings. Stop demolition, stop the city from using our CDBG funds for demolition. No more complacency, no more waiting for others to do what is best for us. Nobody is coming to speak on our behalf, its on us to SPEAK UP. Even our 6th District City councilman supports demolition. This time he is on the wrong side of right. Pass the word, and make arrangements to be at City Council meeting, 12/13/16 5:30 pm . We have too many vacant lots now. For those that cannot be there call all the City Council and the mayor’s office, let them know you want those buildings preserved and revitalized for Economic Development purposes in southeast Fort Wayne.

• GlynnHines@aol.com or (260) 402-7495;

• Geoffreypaddock@aol.com or (260) 432-5700;

• MichaelBarranda@gmail.com or (260) 426-1300;

• jnCrawfordmd@gmail.com or (260) 433-0295;

• FreistroffatLarge@gmail.com or (260) 704-4229, and

• Mayor@cityofFortWayne.org or (260) 427-1111.

IMPORTANT: Walk through the Bowser Pump Property 1320 E. Creighton Ave. It will be open to interested parties for review 9 a.m., Dec. 15, 2016. Come and view the infinite potentials we could soon be denied if the city is permitted to proceed with demolition.

Join our efforts. Please use Social Media to spread the word: SaveBowserPump@gmail.com

STAY WOKE!

—D Mudd, southeast resident

