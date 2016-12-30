Pastor Gregory Rowland: Church leadership must hear the congregation

‘All the church does is ask for money’

FORT WAYNE—Ask around. A lot of people will tell you there is a crisis of leadership in this community—particularly in the church and especially in the Black Church. Those who see it that way might be surprised to find that they can get an “amen” not just from other lay folks who feel that way but also from the pulpit.

Pastor Gregory Rowland Sr., of Canaan Baptist Church, 827 E Fairfax Ave., is one of a new breed of clergy who is not afraid to address not only the strengths of the church but also its modern failings—failings he says are leaving flocks in despair and hurting the community. He wants to change all that.

“All the church does is ask for money,” explained Pastor Rowland, echoing what folks in the community many times perceive to be the case.

Rowland said, too often, the church is not giving back to the community. Or, when the church does give, it is only to help itself and not the community at-large.

“There has to be an awakening. There’s something desperately wrong when we’re taking in all this money and there are people across the street hungry. Some of us are not community focused—we’re focused on ourselves,” said Rowland.

He said he is working hard with his own congregation to change that.

“I wanted to set up a different type of culture in the church and also begin to form auxiliaries that not only helped the church but are more community focused,” said Rowland. “Oftentimes when you hear about a church you always hear about what that church is doing for the members in the church but you never hear about what the church is doing in the community. I wanted to do more than just ‘have church.’”

That change has not come overnight. Rowland, who has served as pastor at …. for only … years, has a number of other concerns and lessons for those who would lead. One, in particularly, he applied early on in his tenure at ….. Rather than coming in as a new pastor and trying to change everything, he said he did something too many other members of the clergy fail to do—listen. He said that’s of primary importance, especially when you want to institute meaningful change in the church. He said it took him about 18 months to see the correct way in which to move and to prepare his congregation for that.

“I stayed back and did a lot of watching and praying because sometime people can be in church, so long, change can bring conflict. I wanted to take time to learn the congregation’s character. I wanted to see where we were stuck at and where we wanted to move from,” explained Rowland.

The pastor said he is a firm believer in the transformative power the church can bring to the community through Christ. History, he said, gives a prime example of that power. But, he said, the church—its people and leadership—first must recognize who and what they truly are.

“What really triggered the Civil Rights Movement when we realized our value; when we understood our value, then change took place,” said Rowland.

Unfortunately, he said too many people have misunderstood the message and lessons of successes such as those demonstrated through the Civil Rights Movement, particularly when it comes to leadership. Good leaders, he reemphasized listen to the people whom they aspire to represent and motivate them to be involved in the work and not just sit on the sidelines.

“Dr. King didn’t say, ‘I’m going, he said, ‘Let us go,’” Rowland noted.

Too often, said Rowland, those who would lead—even among the clergy—begin to see themselves as more than just part of the community. Leadership, he said, is just part of the equation but true success lies in everyone being involved. That, he said, is a true movement.

“Every social movement had a leader but that leader was not the social movement,” said Rowland.

The problem of disconnected leadership is the result the lack of one thing, he said: accountability.

Rowland recently instituted an educational series at the church called the War Room. One of the series’ first topics has been accountability along with self-honesty and forgiveness. Rowland said if people, including leaders, are not challenged to continually demonstrate those principles, dreams will die. He said accountability especially is key for leadership and that accountability has to be to God first.

“Accountability to God leads to accountability to people,” he said.

For example, he said, one thing that has become problematic in the church because of a lack of accountability is the church having a wrong set of priorities. Although he himself just celebrated a third “pastoral anniversary,” Pastor Rowland has been teaching his congregation that such is not a priority and that they shouldn’t make some big spectacle out of praising him instead of God and Christ’s church.

“The pastor, the Bible the church (in that order)—are you kidding me? The moment the pastor’s anniversary supersedes the church anniversary is the day I put my resignation in because we’re here for the wrong reason,” explained Rowland.

He said he isn’t throwing stones at his colleagues in the clergy but too often, pastors either set or allow congregations to set the wrong priorities.

“Not knocking pastors, but I believe we can do more,” he said.

Again, he said the lack of accountability has allowed church leaders and, therefore, the church to stray.

“There needs to be an honest dialogue with the pastors. I’m not saying they’re not having it now but to be honest, when God puts leaders in position, they have to be accountable to Him and the people,” said Rowland.

One big issue that needs to be addressed in that dialogue is the church’s commitment and commission to improve the community—and not just individual church buildings and congregations.

“We have to get out of the four walls, out of the bricks and mortar and stop doing church and start being the church for the church to be effective in the community,” said Rowland.

Again, that requires listening, he said.

“What are the needs of the community? What are people struggling with? What are people hurt from?” asked Rowland, delineating crucial questions that must be addressed for the church to do its work.

And, key, he said, is improving conditions particularly in neighborhoods in which the churches are based.

“We have to be effective where we are based at,” he said.

Pastor Rowland said churches need to work together to get the job done and to demonstrate to the community what true unity of purpose looks like. Cooperation among church has been lacking he said.

“Another thing we don’t do well is partnership. Partnership is not about competition it’s about sharing resources,” explained Rowland.

As an example, Rowland talked about all of the barbershops and beauty shops in the community, noting that most of the buildings in which these businesses are located are not owned by shop proprietors. He said everyone would benefit if they would get together, pool their resources and purchase real estate they could share.

“What if five barbers would buy one building and put in five barbershops. Then they would all have ownership,” he said.

Similarly, churches could do so much more if they pooled resources.

But, he explained, that hasn’t happened because church leadership has not set good examples for the community.

“You cannot expect the churches to get together if the leaders are not together,” said Pastor Rowland.

He said church are especially lacking in their ability to properly utilize financial resources.

“One thing that I noticed is that as when it comes to the Black Church is that we lack economic understanding. We know Jesus saves, we know all that he has done and all that he done through us but he is not going to do any more. He has given us the power to do more,” he explained.

And, he said, people’s and the community’s needs must be addressed now.

“I don’t want to wait for the ‘Great By And By.’ I want it now,” he said. “We can have now. “The concern that i’m seeing is that we haven’t been taught how.”

Canaan Baptist has instituted programs to start teaching people financial literacy and how to properly use resources at their individual and collective disposal. Rowland said he has seen other churches enjoy success by focusing on developing those skills, for example, Pastor Anthony Payton of Come As You Are Community Church’s shoe line and Prophet Cedric Walker’s Joshua’s Hands program at Joshua’s Temple.

“Those are just two things that are coming out of the body of Christ. There are others,” said Rowland. “How do you take that giftedness and manifest it to reality? This is what’s not being taught.

There is so much gift in this in the body of Christ that the community needs to see,” said Rowland.

The church, he said, has to be willing to give back to the community if it expects progress—and not just take. If more leaders adopted that attitude, Pastor Rowland said the community would be a different place. And, leaders, he said, must give up egos that prevent them from working together.

“We want to raise money but we don’t want give money. I’m glad that Anthony Payton and Prophet Walker are doing what they’re doing because it changes the parameters of what believers can be do. We could have any restaurant any mall anything we desire for the southeast side of town. But there has to be a collaboration, not just, ‘I’m leading this,’” he said.

For more information, call Pastor Greg Rowland at (260) 249-7085.

