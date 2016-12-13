One dead, one serious after shooting

FORT WAYNE—On Sunday Dec. 11, at approximately 5:30 a.m. officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of the 3200 block of Diplomat Drive in reference to a shooting investigation.

As officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, they located two male victims outside in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced one man, later identified as35-year-old Billy Lambert Jr., deceased on the scene. Paramedics provided medical attention to the other adult male victim before transporting him to a local hospital where he was listed in serious condition.

Investigators on the scene were not able to provide much information regarding the incident. Investigators advised that neighbors heard several gunshots coming from outside prior to officers arriving on the scene. Investigators were speaking with the victim along with neighbors to collect additional information regarding the incident.

The Allen County Coroners Office will release the exact cause and manner of death as well as the identity of the deceased victim.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroners Office, and the Allen County Prosecutors Office.

