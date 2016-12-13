One dead, another possibly shot in State Street incident

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 10:03 p.m., Dec. 6, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the area of the 1200 block of East State Boulevard in reference to a report of gunshots. As officers and paramedics arrived on the scene, they located a male outside near an alley suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Paramedics provided medical attention to the victim at the scene and pronounced the victim, later identified as 22-year-old Codi Allen McCann, to be deceased a short time later.

While investigators were on the scene, they received information that two individuals arrived at a local hospital with one possibly suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. These two individuals were transported to the hospital by private means.

Investigators spoke with witnesses at the scene to attempt to collect additional information regarding this incident. At this time, there have been no arrests made.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Coroners Office and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Related

Category: Crime & Safety, Local