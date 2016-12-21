Obituaries: December 21-27, 2-16 Edition

Jeffrey S. Thompson, 49, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 in Bloomington, Ind.
Troydus Robbie Johnson, 54, he passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016 at home.
Peggy Jean Vaughn, a long-time resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 at Parkview Hospital.
William Easterly IV, 73, departed this life at home with family at his side on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016.
Margaret Joanetta Parham, 81, was born May 26, 1935 in Eutaw, Alabama, peacefully passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016 at St. Joe Hospital when God whispered her name.
