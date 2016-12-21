Multinational sting nabs top Israeli suspect in Guinea mining scandal

(GIN)—Israeli police this week raided the Israeli home and offices of one of the world’s wealthiest men alleged to have corrupted government officials in Guinea to obtain the country’s lucrative iron ore rights. The minerals, if owned by Guinea, would have made it one of the richest countries in the world.

Beny Steinmetz, who made his fortune in the diamond trade, was arrested by Israeli authorities who released him after a bail payment of 50 million Israeli shekels (nearly $26 million) and an additional 50 million shekels in property, according to the Israeli news group Haaretz. He was ordered under house arrest and told to return to court on Jan. 2.

Steinmetz, 60, and his company BSGR have been under investigation by Israeli, U.S., Swiss and Guinean law enforcement officials for almost a decade as part of an effort led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to stem the bribing of public officials worldwide.

Last week, in a related case brought by the U.S. Department of Justice, Guinea’s former minister of mines, Mahmoud Thiam, was arrested in New York and charged by the FBI’s Fraud Section with laundering bribes he received as part of a plan to help a Chinese company win “near total control” of the West African nation’s valuable mining sector.

Thiam, a U.S. citizen, was allegedly paid $8.5 million by an unidentified Chinese conglomerate, which was seeking exclusive rights to “a wide range of sectors of the Guinean economy” in addition to control of mining in the country. Thiam was mining minister in 2009 and 2010, federal prosecutors in New York said, and while in that position, facilitated the alleged corrupt practices of BSGR.

Thiam reportedly signed an agreement with BSGR giving them partial control of Simandou at no cost but with the promise to develop the mine, build housing, infrastructure and a railroad, according to investigative journalists with 100 Reporters.

As part of the deal, the Simandou asset was stripped from its prior owner, Rio Tinto, and passed it to BSGR. Steinmetz then sold half of its stake in Simandou to the Brazilian mining giant Vale SA for $2.5 billion.

The BSGR contract was finally cancelled under the current Guinean president Alpha Conde after a review of all contracts entered into under previous regimes. Israeli investigators assert that Steinmetz, along with a number of other Israelis, acquired Simandou by paying tens of millions of dollars in bribes to senior public officials in Guinea.

The $20 billion Simandou project was once one of the world’s most prized mineral assets.

BSGR has denied wrongdoing and has filed an arbitration request in an attempt to win compensation from the west African nation. Other lawsuits by the Steinmetz company are pending.

