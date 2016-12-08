MLK Jr. Club Inc. 20th Annual “Santa On Tour” event set for Renaissance Pointe YMCA

By Clifford Buttram Jr.

FORT WAYNE—As we enter into the 2016 Holiday season, the MLK Jr. Club Inc. will host its 20th Annual “Santa On Tour” and Trolley Ride on Dec. 10, 2016. The event will commence at the Renaissance Pointe YMCA on 2323 Bowser Ave. from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The event is designed to provide a day of gift giving, food, holiday events and a visit with Santa Claus for children to the age of 12.

The event is one of the MLK Jr. Club’s community service activities that provides an environment of holiday cheer, friendship, and goodwill to our community. Each year, we strive to present children with a variety of gifts and a small meal to celebrate the season. We invite you to bring your children and inform your friends and neighbors about this event. We’ll have Santa Claus present gifts to your children, you’ll be able to take a Trolley Ride through downtown Fort Wayne to view the Christmas decorations, and have the opportunity to communicate with friends and family members.

Each year, we have many toys and gifts that are not given to children. Our hope is that we have a large turnout that will allow us to present all of the gifts. We believe each child is deserving of a gift and the MLK Club wants to provide an opportunity for everyone. We only have two hours for the event, so please ensure you come early to participate. We would also like to thank our supporters and sponsors: Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., American Legion Post 148, Peg-Perego Toys, American Legion Riders, and the Renaissance Pointe YMCA. Please join us for this annual Christmas event and enjoy the day.

