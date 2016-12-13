Marathon robber’s identity sought

FORT WAYNE—The Fort Wayne Police Department is seeking the publics assistance and identifying a robbery suspect whose image was captured in surveillance photographs captured during a robbery at the Eddie’s Marathon, 4233 N. Clinton St., on Dec. 4.

According to a police report, an officer responded to the business at approximately 10:56 p.m., in response to a report of an armed robbery. An investigating officer said the clerk reported that a male white had come in armed with a handgun and a bandanna across his face and robbed the store.

The clerk reported that a male white wearing a black and white bandanna already on

his face came to the counter and pointed a semi-automatic handgun at him. The

suspect told the clerk to put the money in the bag and put a gray colored plastic

grocery style bag on the counter for him to fill. The suspect told the clerk several

times that he wasn’t going to hurt him and to just put the money in the bag.

The clerk emptied the register and the suspect then asked about

change that was reportedly kept under the register and to the right. The clerk told the suspect that he didn’t normally work this store but he knew about the extra

change but told the suspect he didn’t know what he was talking about. The

suspect then told him he wanted the money from the second drawer and the clerk again

told him he didn’t know what he was talking about. The clerk said the suspect

then said he was sorry and went back out the front door and towards the south.

The clerk described the male as white, wearing a gray or dark hoodie and jeans,

possibly in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5’8″ with a thin build.

A K9-5 unit ran a track which went to the south and west and ended near ABC Warehouse and the Howard Johnson’s hotel.

