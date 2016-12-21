Man arrested on Evard Road for alleged heroin sales

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 8:11 a.m., Dec. 20, members of the Fort Wayne Police Department Vice & Narcotics Division, along with members of the FWPD Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at 5428 Evard Road. Detectives had received information that someone at this address had been dealing heroin, conducted an investigation into heroin dealing and obtained a search warrant to investigate further.

During a search of the home, detectives found evidence of narcotics dealing, including approximately $5,000 in US Currency, digital scales and a substance that tested positive for heroin.

During the service of this search warrant, 41-year-old Terrence Lamar Fincher was taken into custody. Fincher was the only person inside of the home at the time of the search warrant service.

Another piece of evidence recovered during this search was a .410 Taurus “Judge” revolver. This revolver was previously reported stolen in an armed robbery on On Dec. 13.

Fincher subsequently was charged with:

• Four counts if dealing cocaine or a narcotic drug (heroin), a Level 3 felony, and

• One count of maintaing a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Vice & Narcotics Division was assisted by the local office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE). This is an ongoing investigation.

Category: Crime & Safety, Local