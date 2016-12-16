Man apprehended after armed standoff on Columbia Avenue

FORT WAYNE—At approximately 9:43 p.m., Dec. 15, officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a house in the 1100 block of Columbia Avenue on a reported disturbance.

A woman called 911 requesting assistance from police. As officers arrived, the womsn exited the house and an adult male began yelling at police. The man refused to exit, and fired several gunshots inside the home. Officers then retreated to safety.

Officers tried to convince the suspect to exit the home, but he refused. Because the man was reported to be heavily armed, the Emergency Services Team and Crisis Response Team were summoned and arrived shortly after. Emergency Service members deployed a flashbang device to try to motivate the suspect to surrender peacefully, but the suspect refused.

Officers then used loud speakers for nearly four hours trying to convince the suspect to exit, but the suspect continued to refuse to cooperate. EST members then deployed tear gas in an attempt to motivate the suspect to cooperate and the suspect finally surrendered. The surrender went peacefully and the suspect was taken to the police station for questioning.

Police evacuated several nearby homes during the incident. It is currently unknown if the suspect lives at this address or not, and police are also working to establish exactly what happened that prompted the woman to call 911, as well as what her relationship is to the suspect.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department and the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Related

Category: Crime & Safety, Local