I Am Garvey to host banquet, present Black Wall Street plan Dec. 26 at Lacy’s

FORT WAYNE—I Am Garvey Inc., is scheduled to host its I Am Garvey Umoja an Economic Development Banquet and I Am Garvey Black Wall Street Initiative forum from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 26 at Lacy’s Bar and Grill, 2650 Coliseum Blvd. South.

Scheduled guest speakers for the event which is designed to celebrate “another year of life, work, connections and collaborations” include Allen County Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, Fort Wayne Urban League President Jonathan Ray and Indiana Democrat African American Caucus President Rose Crusoe.

I Am Garvey is a locally based community organization dedicated to helping empower the black community through presenting the principles of the late, great pan-Africanist Marcus Mosiah Garvey through education outreach. Additionally, the organization has created a number of cooperative economic projects to help foster self-determination, move toward economic independence and create jobs within the Black Community. One of I Am Garvey’s development projects is the Black Wall Street Initiative, a social, economic and educational lifestyle which was designed off the original Black Wall Street plan by the Honorable Marcus Garvey and the UNIA-ACL and utilized in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“We are not trying to create the wheel. The wheel was already given to us almost 100 years ago,” explained Ty Simmons, I Am Garvey founder and organizer in a statement. “We just have to embrace the love they shared.”

I Am Garvey officials say they are looking for 1,000 initial investors

I Am Garvey members plan to give a detailed presentation on the initiative which includes plans for:

• A 25 percent investment in food production;

• A 25 percent investment in economic development;

• A 25 percent investment in solar and wind energy and water capturing, purification and storage;

• A 15 percent set-aside for corporate taxes and fees, and

• A 10 percent set-aside for investor commissions.

I Am Garvey officials will talk extensively about the structure of the project, including oversight and transparency during the presentation.

In addition to dinner, guest speakers and various presentations, a number of vendors will be present to promote the concept of Umoja (the Kiswahili word meaning unity) and cooperative community economics.

A major portion of proceeds from the event will go toward the purchase of winter boots and coats to distribute to young people identified by various community organizations and individuals.

A number of different admission packages are available including:

• $25 for dinner and the event presentations;

• $50 for dinner, the event and an I Am Garvey t-shirt with $25 going toward the purchase of coats and boots;

• $100 for dinner, the event and two I Am Garvey t-shirts with $70 going toward the purchase of coats and boats, and

• $10 general admission to the after dinner event at 7 p.m.

For more information, including ticket availability and vendor opportunities, contact I Am Garvey at at iamgarvey2016@gmail.com or call I Am Garvey CEO Chief Condra Ridley at (260) 580-0749.

Related

Category: Business, Community, Economics, Events, Local