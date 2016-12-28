He Is Risen Worship Assembly celebrates first anniversary

FORT WAYNE—He Is Risen Worship Assembly, located inside the Renaissance Pointe YMCA, celebrated their first year anniversary, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. Pastor Servant LeRoy and First Lady Sylvia Page thanked the beloved of God for their love, dedication, and privilege to serve them over the past year.

At a time when several world powers can literally destroy the world several times over, Pastor Servant Page offered the beloved spiritual “Weapons of Mass Destruction” against God’s enemies from 2Chronicles 20: “Prayer, Trust, Praise, Sing, and Shout.

After all, the battle is not ours, but God’s.”

Thank you all for your continued prayers, and encouragement.

He Is Risen Worship Assembly’s order of service include:

• Sunday Corporate Prayer—10 a.m. to 10:20 a.m.

• Sunday Service—10:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

The church also offers the following ministries:

• “Sisters Open Arms” (Women Bible study and “everything women” discussion), first and third Sunday—9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

• NJAN (Not Just a Nurse). Tap into “your more than 9-5” with host First Lady Sylvia and be all that God wants you to be, each first Saturday of each month, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., 100.5, on your FM dial, WQSW.

Related

Category: Community, Local, Spiritual Matters