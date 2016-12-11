Former Prince band member, local favorite Mikki White to perform at IPFW

FORT WAYNE—One of the the city’s native daughters and a true musical superstar is set to bring her unique talents to the stage with a major concert this week.

Mikki White, former background singer to the late, great legendary Prince, is scheduled to grace the stage at Rhinehart Recital Hall on the campus of Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne (IPFW) at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec.17, to deliver a powerful, high-energy musical performance.

White, who grew up in Fort Wayne first became known to local audience as part of her family musical ensemble, the White Family. She later exploded onto the national stage as part of Prince’s touring band. White chronicled those days in the national spotlight in her acclaimed book “Purple Reigned on Me: Former Background Singer Tells Story of Life & Inspiration.” She since has continued to thrill audiences around the region with her powerful and passionate voice.

In addition to bringing a variety of popular music fare to the stage during the Dec. 17 concert, White also will performer one of her original compositions, “Pure Love,” which was released on the soundtrack of the movie “I’m Through with White Girls: The Inevitable Undoing of Jay Brooks.” White also promises to bring a number of surprise special guests to the stage for the the concert.

Tickets for the performance are $25 and can be purchased online at www.ipfw.edu/tickets or by calling (260) 481-6555.

