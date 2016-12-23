Christmas not about a specific day but an eternal gift

By Pastor Samuel Bellamy

God was upset when he saw six of his days of arduous labor ruined. His creation that he raised in holiness fell to corruption. This world was sabotaged by his rival, Satan.

God looked down from heaven and found that there was no one good upon the earth. But his persistence through Enos, Enoch, Noah and Abraham gave him leverage. He recognized and recorded faithful witnesses from Abel to Zechariah. But, he was not satisfied. It was imperative that he overthrow Satan’s attempt to destroy his work. God’s creative juices continued to flow. He revealed his plan, that Satan will be fatally wounded, and that a brother and prophet will be raised to cure the disease of sin, to prevent his creation from pining away. A governor and king will be divine -born who will cleanse, refine and save his people from their sins.

This Holy child will be born of a virgin in Bethlehem of Judea. He will be cut from God, our “rock” and become the “stone” that will eventually fill the earth with the knowledge of God, our creator. He will also prepare a place for the meek, free from violence and corruption. Much of this prophecy has already been fulfilled; and that which remains will surely com to pass.

Calculations estimate that it was near four thousand years from Adam when God’s mystery child was born. He was seen by mankind and tested, proven by God and served by angels, proclaimed God’s word to the Gentiles, believed because of his words and works, and received up into glory. Daniel’s vision was unfolded when a group of Jesus’ disciples saw him ascend from Bethany hill while they watched. He ascended in clouds, and was received by his Father. Jesus’ ministry was proven and perfected in three and one half years. He is God’s Christmas present that is now shared with the nations of this world. Though we celebrate Jesus’ birthday on and unofficial day, God’s intent is to bring peace on earth, and good will to men. This is God’s merry Christmas to all.

