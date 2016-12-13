Beloved musician Thomas O. Brigham passes away at 63

FORT WAYNE—The sounds of silence sadly have replaced the voice of one of the community’s beloved musicians.

Thomas O. Brigham, 63, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.

A native of Indianapolis, Brigham retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad but continued to serve the community as an employee of Audiences Unlimited for whom he worked as a pianist, playing at numerous nursing homes throughout Northeast Indiana. Brigham was known for playing the favorites of residents and constantly spoke of the benefits of music to people living in such care facilities.

He also was a member of Union Baptist Church an,d while in good health, played with the Fort Wayne Ski & Tennis Club.

Surviving are his wife, Danielle Brigham; son, David J. (Leah) Brigham; stepchildren, Christopher and Cory Pulliam and Kayla Anderson; brothers, Darryl E. (Bridgitte) Brigham and Ronald P. Taylor; sister, Lilith J. Hutchinson; aunts, Bertha Pope and Virginia Brinkley; 11 grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd F. and Ruby J. Brigham; brothers, William D. Taylor and Robert Anderson; and daughter, Sarah E. Brigham.

Service was Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, at Ellis Funeral Home, with burial in Covington Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements were by Ellis Funeral Home.

Related

Category: Arts, Community, Local, Obituaries, People, Spiritual Matters