Battle of the Badges of underway

FORT WAYNE—The 22nd annual Battle of the Badges competition returns to Fort Wayne this December and the community is invited to help save lives in honor of local police, fire and EMS personnel by giving blood with the American Red Cross.

Battle of the Badges is the longest-running local blood donation competition in Fort Wayne, with a goal this year of collecting 750 blood and platelet donations. Taking place from Dec. 12 through Dec. 24 at two Red Cross locations, the Fort Wayne Donor Center and the Lutheran Hospital Donor Center, officers and the community can give blood or platelets and vote for one of the two groups battling for blood—police and fire/EMS.

Related

Category: Crime & Safety, Local