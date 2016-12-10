Balaam and his talking donkey

By Brother Jackie Wall

Approved and authorized by Bishop Joe Swanson

PRAISE YAHSHUA!

Genesis 12:3—“And I will bless those who bless you, and curse him, who curses you; and in you shall all families of the earth be blessed.”

This is Yahweh speaking to Abram—he would later change his name to Abraham. What he is saying is his descendants would always, up to this day and beyond, blessed. No man or nation can chant what Yahweh has blessed or cursed. At this time ,2,000 years of man’s history had went by. The Israylites were slaves for 400 years.

Psalm 9:10—“They that know Your Name will put their trust in You! Those who seek You, You will not forsake!”

What we see in the journey of the Israylites after escaping mean old Pharaoh in Egypt is total disregard for the laws and Statutes of our Father Yahweh. They backslid into god worshipping, actually they never really were able to come out of it very far. This is how Yahweh instructed the people through Mosheh(Moses).

Exodus 34:14—“You shall worship no hinder gods (Elohim) at all, for Yahweh, Who is jealous (of His children) is a jealous Father, Who is provoked by any gods (Elohim).

The people had been god worshipping while in Egypt , so it no doubt was very hard to change.

This great exodus of people has taken place many times in history. During world War II, the Jewish people attempted to flee the war to other countries but with not much success. The USA turned their ships back to Germany and to the death camps, consider our time. There are millions of people trying to leave their war torn countries of Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, and others. No country seems to want them.

So the people of the exodus were approaching the land of Moab after wondering around for nearly 40 years. Had they had followed what Yahweh said the trip would have taken on a couple of weeks.

Numbers 22:4-6—“So Moab said to the elders of Midian; ‘This horde is going to lick up everything around us, just like an ox licks up grass from the field.’ So Balak son of Zippor, who was king of Moab at that time, sent messengers to summon Balaam son of Beor, who was at Pethor, near the Euphrates River, in his native land. Balak said; ‘A people has come out of Egypt. They cover the face of the land and settled next to me. Now come and put a curse upon these people, because they are too powerful for me. Then maybe I will be able to defeat them and drive them from the country. For I know that those whom you bless are blessed, and those whom your curse are cursed.’”

These people of Midian and those of Moab, were related to the Israylists through Abraham. This is maybe around 2,600 years since Adam. So it was not difficult to find relatives almost anywhere.

The envoy of the king took off in search of Balaam, the prophet. When they found him, he told them no he could not go and do what they wished. They would try again later with the same results. This is what came to Balaam in a dream.

Numbers 22:12—“But Yahweh said to Balaam: Do not go with them. You must not put a curse on those people, because those people are blessed.”

But after the second attempt by the emissary of the king, this is what Yahweh said to Balaam.

Numbers 22:20—“Yahweh came to Balaam that night and said to him: Since they came to summon you, rise and go with them. But only the word I speak to you is the only word you are commanded to say.”

If this Balaam had been a good prophet he would not have done what he did next. It would make Yahweh very angry with him.

Numbers 22:21—“So Balaam rose up in the morning, saddled his donkey, and went with the princes of Moab.”

This donkey was probably dumb as a doorknob, but Yahweh not only gave her the ability to see a malak(angle) standing in the road but be able to speak to Balaam as well.

The donkey no doubt knew not to oppose the malak and in turning aside three times was beaten by Balaam three times for doing so. Remember Balaam, himself, could not see the malak.

Numbers 22:28—“Then Yahweh opened the donkey’s mouth, and she said to Balaam; What have I done to you, that you have beaten me these tree time?”

22:31—“Then Yahweh opened Balaam;s eyes, and he saw the malak of Yahweh standing in the road with his sword drawn. So he bowed low and fell downward on his face.”

That malkim came fairly close to killing Balaam and he knew it. He was instructed to continue on with the king’s emissary, but to only say what he was told to say. When he finally meets with the king he tells him so. After Yahweh had come to Balaam three times in dreams, all Balaam could do was bless the people of Israyl. Numbers 23:20 relates what Yahweh instructed Balaam to say to the king.

Numbers 23:20—“Behold, I am commanded to bless; and when He has blessed, I cannot change it.”

24:10—“Then Balak’s anger burned against Balaam, and he struck his hands together. Balak said to Balaam; I summoned you to curse my enemies, but you have only blessed them these three times.”

Balaam, actually, could not do anything except what Yahweh said for him to do. But Balaam and the king devised a plan. The plan was to invite the Israylites to their Baal worship centers through prostitution and other god worship.

Numbers 25:2-3—“They invited them to the sacrifices of their gods (elohim), and the people went and bowed down in front of their gods (Elohim). So Israyl joined in worshiping the Baal of Peor; the Lord of Peor, and Yahweh’s anger burned against them.”

24,000 would die in a plague that Yahweh would bring on them. The people were deceived by the king of Moab, the people called Midianites, and the false prophet Balaam. This is what became of them.

Numbers 31:3—“So Mosheh spoke to the people, saying; Arm some of your men for war, and let them go against the Midianites to take vengeance for Yahweh upon Midian.” (Mosheh is Moses.)

31:8— “They killed the kings of Midian, namely: Evi, Rekem, Zur, Hur, and Reba-the five kings of Midian. They also killed Balaam son of Beor with the sword.”

31:16—“It was these women, through the counsel of Balaam, who caused the children of Israyl to trespass against Yahweh in the incident of Peor, causing a plague among the congregation of Yahweh.”

Balaam was actually a false prophet. Balaam’s doctrine is to enrich one’s self at the expense of others, he was in this just for the money. This is what we must be most careful of. We must remember that no one can bless anything that Yahweh has cursed.

Other scriptures where Balaam is mentioned are as follows: Numbers 22, 23, 24, 31:8 to 16, Yahshua(Joshua) 24: 9 & 10, Deuteronomy 23L 4 & 5, Nehemyah (Nehemiah) 13:2, Michyah(Micah) 6L5m II Kepha(Peter) 2:15, Yahdah(Jude 11, and Revelations 2:14. Please look them up if you have the Book of Yahweh it is much easier to understand. Anything that is mentioned more than once is very important to us all.

Revelations 2:14—“But I have a few things against you, because you have there those who hold the doctrine of Balaam, who taught Balak to cast a stumblingblock before the children of Israyl, to eat things sacrificed to gods (elohim), and to commit fornication.”

I will pray for your continued interest and understanding. In the name of YAHSHUA MESSIAH. HALLELUYAH.

Brother Jackie Wall is doorkeeper for the House of Yahweh in Fort Wayne, Indiana under the leadership of Bishop Joe Swanson.

Related

Category: Spiritual Matters